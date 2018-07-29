Polls close in Cambodia election, PM Hun Sen set to extend rule

PHNOM PENH: Vote counting got underway on Sunday (Jul 29) in Cambodia in a contentious national election that rights groups said was neither free nor fair due to voter intimidation and the absence of any significant challenger to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Hun Sen's opponents had called for an election boycott.

The National Election Commission (NEC) said in a news conference that voter turnout was 80.49 per cent.

Cambodia's Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Hun Sen prepares to cast his vote at a polling station during a general election in Takhmao, Kandal province, Cambodia, Jul 29, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Samrang Pring)

In the previous general election in 2013 turnout was 69.61 per cent.

"The total number of people who voted was 6.74 million or about 80.49 per cent. This is the success of the election," Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC, said in a televised news conference. 8.3 million people were registered to vote on Sunday.

"This time is higher," he added. "Cambodia should be proud."

Yoeung Sotheara, an election analyst and legal expert who previously worked as a poll monitor in Cambodia, said Sunday's result was best compared with the result of the nationwide local government elections in 2017, where turnout was 90 per cent, or 7.1 million voters.

Cambodia's Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Hun Sen and his wife Bun Rany leave after voting during a general election in Takhmao, Kandal province, Cambodia, Jul 29, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Samrang Pring)

Electoral reforms in 2016 made it easier for people to register where they lived and cleaned out dead people and "ghost" names from the voter list, he said.

Scenes on the ground in the capital Phnom Penh painted a different picture than that presented by the government. At a polling station near the river, election workers outnumbered voters and a slow trickle of people arrived throughout the day.

Another polling station at a school was quiet with a handful of voters casting their ballots in the mid-afternoon heat.

One Dutch tourist visiting Cambodia on holiday said he did not realise it was election day.

A policeman working as election security casts his vote during a general election in Takhmao, Kandal province. (Photo: Reuters/Darren Whiteside)

"Is it election day? I didn't know. Seems very quiet, like a normal Sunday," said the tourist, who declined to be identified to protect his privacy.

Critics say the election is a backward step for democracy in Cambodia, marred by intimidation by the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and the dissolution last year of the main opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) and the jailing of its leader, Kem Sokha, on treason charges.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said in a statement that the vote took place in a "highly repressive political environment".

A woman votes during a general election in Takhmao, Kandal province. (Photo: Reuters/Darren Whiteside)

Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge commander who defected from Pol Pot's murderous regime, has ruled Cambodia for more than 30 years and is the world's longest serving prime minister.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia Division, told Reuters in an email that many voters grudgingly went to the polls out of fear. Authorities have warned that anyone boycotting the vote will be seen as a "traitor."

One voter at a polling station by the river at Preap Sisowath Quay in Phnom Penh said not voting was "too much trouble".

"I did not want to vote but I did vote," said the man, who asked not to be identified.

CPP is banking on a high voter turn-out to bestow a veneer of legitimacy on the election.

The NEC's Sik Bun Hok said the high voter turnout on Sunday put to rest doubts about the election's legitimacy.

A monk votes at a polling station during a general election in Phnom Penh. (Photo: Reuters/Darren Whiteside)

"This answers the international community's question about whether Cambodia loves democracy," he said, adding that all polling stations in the country "operated without any obstruction."

In a message on Facebook after polls closed Hun Sen thanked Cambodians for voting in "overwhelming numbers".

"You have truly chosen the path of democracy," said Hun Sen.

Nineteen political parties ran against Hun Sen's ruling CPP, but none are strongly critical of the government.

The opposition CNRP, appealing to younger voters and those seeking change, narrowly lost the last general election in 2013.

The 2018 election is the country's sixth since 1993 when it emerged from decades of war, including the 1975 to 1979 Khmer Rouge regime which is blamed for the deaths of 1.7 million people.

The National Election Committee will start announcing preliminary results by polling station at around 6pm local time.

Official results are expected in mid-August.

