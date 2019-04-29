Polluted water from China's Xiangshui blast to be cleaned up by end-May: Ministry

BEIJING: China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment expects by the end of May to have cleaned up all polluted water from last month's deadly explosion at the Xiangshui chemical plant in the eastern coastal city of Yancheng in Jiangsu province, a spokesman said on Monday (Apr 29).

"We have dealt with about 199,000 cubic meters of polluted water at the explosion site by April 26 and there was 99,000 cubic meters more of polluted water there to be dealt with," Liu Youbin said at a briefing.

