Pollution detected in Klang River, believed to be chemical waste

SHAH ALAM: Pollution believed to be chemical waste has been detected in the Klang River, said the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS).

The pollution was first reported to LUAS at about 6pm on Thursday (Mar 14).

“We went to the location to determine the chemical substance and take action to prevent pollution," said Hashim Osman, director of LUAS.

“So far, from the information we obtained, the chemical substance was believed to have been disposed into the drain and started to flow into the Klang River.”

Mr Hashim said the agency was carrying out investigations to determine how widespread the pollution was.

Earlier on Thursday, LUAS published a photo of the pollution on its Facebook page, along with a notice that it was looking into the issue.

Separately, more than 2,700 have been affected by toxic waste pollution in Pasir Gudang since the pollution was first reported on Mar 7.

The number of people being treated for symptoms of methane poisoning has increased steadily, with 1,906 cases reported at two medical bases in Pasir Gudang, another 869 victims who received treatment in various hospitals and clinics in Johor Bahru, and seven victims in the intensive care unit.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stressed on Thursday that there was no need to declare a state of emergency, and reminded all quarters to exercise more caution in view of the ongoing crisis.

