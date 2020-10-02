Pompeo reconsidering trip to Asia after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

BELGRADE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday (Oct 2) he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

No decision has been taken yet, Pompeo told journalists on a flight from Rome to Dubrovnik in Croatia.

"I spoke with the vice president’s office this morning as well," Pompeo said. "We’re taking this obviously very seriously."

"We are praying for the president and first lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery," he said.

Pompeo added that both he and his wife tested negative on the plane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik. He said he last saw Trump in person on Sep 15.

Pompeo was set to travel to Japan, Mongolia and South Korea from Oct 4 to 8, a key visit to strengthen ties with the regional allies at a time when Washington's relationship with China remains fraught.

Japan said earlier on Friday it is not aware of any change to Pompeo's visit to the country.

"I'm not aware at the moment of any change to the scheduled visit to Japan by Secretary of State Pompeo," Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato told reporters after being asked if US President Donald Trump's positive test for coronavirus would affect the visit.



Trump confirmed in a tweet that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.



It comes after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides, contracted the coronavirus.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.



The president’s physician Sean Conley said the Trumps are "both well at this time", and that he expects the president to continue carrying out his duties "without disruption".



