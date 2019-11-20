Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip

BANGKOK: Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday (Nov 20) to meet with the country's small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan.

Waiting for a glimpse of the pontiff, excited Catholics thronged around the Vatican's Bangkok embassy and St Louis Hospital to take selfies.

"Once in a lifetime, I want to see him and be able receive prayer from him," said 60-year-old Orawan Thongjamroon outside the Vatican embassy, where she had been waiting since early morning for the papal motorcade.

Catholics are a tiny minority in mostly Buddhist Thailand, accounting for less than 2 per cent of the population.

The pope's plane touched down outside Bangkok around midday and he descended to a red-carpet airport welcome from church leaders for a visit that coincides with the 350th anniversary of the first papal mission in Siam, the former name of Thailand.

Pope Francis arrives on the Military Air Terminal at Don Muang airport in Bangkok on Nov 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP / Vincenzo PINTO)

Among those welcoming him was his cousin and childhood friend from Argentina, 77-year-old nun Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, who has worked in Thai schools for more than 50 years and will be the pope's personal translator in Thailand.

The pair, whose grandfathers were brothers, beamed as they made their way over the tarmac through crowds of clergy, children and government officials to a waiting motorcade.

"Dear friends in Thailand and Japan, before we meet, let us pray together that these days may be rich in grace and joy," read a message on the pontiff's official Twitter account before he left the Vatican.

Map showing the route and dates of Pope Francis' Asia visit, Nov 19-26 (Image: AFP/Laurence CHU)

At Bangkok's St Louis Church, a Thai Catholic woman proudly showed photographs of her and Pope Francis from a visit she made to the Vatican with her husband.

"I never thought that I would have another chance to see him again," said Nuchnaree Praresri, 49.

But when she was invited to be a cleaner at St Louis Church for the papal visit, she seized the opportunity.

"This might not be an important role for others, but I'm very proud," she said.

A well-wisher holds a Vatican flag while waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Vatican Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A well-wisher waves flags while waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis in Bangkok, Thailand, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Catholicism first arrived in Thailand in the mid-1500s with Portuguese missionaries and traders, and Catholics have over the years built respected schools and hospitals.

Pope Francis begins his official programme on Thursday when he is scheduled to meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as the supreme Buddhist patriarch before offering mass at the National Stadium.

He will hold another mass at Bangkok's Assumption Cathedral before leaving on Saturday for Japan, where he will visit the nuclear ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.