Port Dickson by-election set for Oct 13

KUALA LUMPUR: The by-election for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat will be held on Oct 13, Malaysia's Election Commission announced on Thursday (Sep 20).

The Nomination Day will be on Sep 29.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect Anwar Ibrahim will contest in the by-election. Former member of parliament Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced last week that he would vacate the seat to pave the way for Anwar's return to parliament.



"I am confident that Yang Berbahagia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim will win the seat - hands down - and proceed to become the next member of parliament for Port Dickson. And eventually become our nation's eighth prime minister," Danyal had said.



PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution had also said that Anwar will not hold any government post if he wins the by-election and will focus on parliamentary reform.



