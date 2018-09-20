Port Dickson by-election set for Oct 13

KUALA LUMPUR: The by-election for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat will be held on Oct 13, Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday (Sep 20).

The Nomination Day will be on Sep 29.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect Anwar Ibrahim will contest in the by-election. Former member of parliament Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced last week that he would vacate the seat to pave the way for Anwar's return to parliament.



"I am confident that Yang Berbahagia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim will win the seat - hands down - and proceed to become the next member of parliament for Port Dickson. And eventually become our nation's eighth prime minister," Danyal had said.



PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution had also said that Anwar will not hold any government post if he wins the by-election and will focus on parliamentary reform.



Candidates contesting in the Port Dickson by-election will have 14 days to campaign, from nomination day to 11.59pm on Oct 12, said EC deputy chairman Othman Mahmood at a press conference.

Early voting will be held on Oct 9.

There will be 39 voting centres, with the voting period from 8am to 5.30pm. ​​​​​​​A total of 1,403 officers have been appointed to manage the election process, Othman added.

The estimated cost of the by-election is RM3.6 million (US$870,000).

"The cost is more than the last by-election as this is a parliamentary seat and there are five state seats under it. The constituency is vast," Othman said. "This is only the ceiling estimation, it could be less than that."



The EC is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout and will launch a campaign in a bid to encourage more voters.

There are 75,770 eligible voters in the constituency, Othman said.

This is the fourth by-election since GE14.

At the May 9 general election, Danyal secured a majority of 17,710 votes and beat out Barisan Nasional's Datuk VS Mogan and the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia's Mahfuz Roslan.



The three by-elections that were held previously were for the Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong state seats, all in Selangor.

