Port Dickson by-election: Anwar leads in unofficial vote count

PORT DICKSON: All 32 polling centres for the Port Dickson by-election closed at 5.30pm on Saturday (Oct 13), after polling opened at 8am.

Voter turnout was 54 per cent as of 4pm, according to the election commission.

Vote tallying is underway at the Port Dickson Municipal Council Hall and the official results are expected to be out by 10pm.

Bags and bags of votes at the counting centre for the Port Dickson by-election. Unofficial results already have @anwaribrahim winning by a whopping majority, but here the official tally is just in the 3,000s (out of some 68,000 votes) #PRKPortDickson pic.twitter.com/TThekunAW0 — justin (@JustinOngCNA) October 13, 2018

Unofficial counts showed Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim had a substantial lead over the six other candidates.

An updated version. As expected, the former deputy prime minister is well in the clear with 69.41% of 15,294 votes. His nearest rival Nazari Mokhtar of the Islamic Party clocks in with 20.18% https://t.co/4iTuXFVsSr pic.twitter.com/78L7iihOt9 — justin (@JustinOngCNA) October 13, 2018

If Anwar wins, he will be a member of parliament for the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and edge closer to becoming Malaysia's next prime minister.

The six other candidates include Lt Col Nazari Mokhtar of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, along with five independent candidates: former Negeri Sembilan chief minister Mohd Isa Abdul Samad; Anwar’s former personal aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan; social media personality Stevie Chan; management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and a former lecturer of a private university, Lau Seck Yan, who is the only female candidate.

The by-election was called after incumbent Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of PKR vacated his seat on Sep 12 to pave the way for Anwar’s return to parliament.

The Port Dickson seat has 75,770 registered voters comprising 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indians (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent).



