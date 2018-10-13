Port Dickson by-election: Anwar wins seat in unofficial vote count

PORT DICKSON: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has won the Port Dickson by-election according to unofficial vote counts.

Voter turnout was more than 58.3 per cent, said the election commission.



All 32 polling centres for the Port Dickson by-election closed at 5.30pm on Saturday (Oct 13), after polling opened at 8am.



Vote tallying is underway at the Port Dickson Municipal Council Hall and the official results are expected to be out by 10pm.

Unofficial counts showed Anwar had won the election with a substantial lead.

He is set to be a member of parliament for the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and edge closer to becoming Malaysia's next prime minister.



The six other candidates include Lt Col Nazari Mokhtar of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, along with five independent candidates: former Negeri Sembilan chief minister Mohd Isa Abdul Samad; Anwar’s former personal aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan; social media personality Stevie Chan; management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and a former lecturer of a private university, Lau Seck Yan, who is the only female candidate.



The by-election was called after incumbent Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of PKR vacated his seat on Sep 12 to pave the way for Anwar’s return to parliament.



The Port Dickson seat has 75,770 registered voters comprising 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indians (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent).



