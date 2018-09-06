Powerful 6.6-magnitude quake hits Japan's Hokkaido island

TOKYO: A powerful 6.6 magnitude quake hit the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido early on Thursday (Sep 6), the United States Geological Survey said, although no tsunami warning was issued.

The relatively shallow quake struck 62 kilometres southeast of the regional capital Sapporo.

Advertisement

An aftershock measuring 5.3 rocked the area moments later.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there may be a slight sea level change in coastal areas as a result of the quake but added that no damage was expected.

National broadcaster NHK also said there were no initial reports of damage, although some households suffered blackouts.

TV footage showed some people coming out of their houses following the quake which struck at around 3:00am local time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

In June, a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring over 350.

On Mar 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.

Japan is still recovering from the worst typhoon to hit the country in 25 years, which struck the western part of the country on Tuesday, claiming at least 11 lives and causing major damage to the region's main airport.