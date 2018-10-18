Powerful Afghan police commander killed in shooting

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: The powerful police commander of the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, Gen. Abdul Razeq, died from his wounds after being shot in the back on Thursday following a meeting with other security officials, Afghan and international officials said.

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, was present at the meeting but was unhurt, a NATO spokesman said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Ismail Sameem, Rupam Jain; Editing by Nick Macfie)