President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Chinese leaders on 69th anniversary of founding

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to their Chinese counterparts to congratulate them on the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

In Mdm Halimah's letter to President Xi Jinping, she said China is entering a "new stage of reform".

Advertisement

"China’s commitment to the path of economic growth and liberalisation amidst global uncertainties will not only contribute to China’s future progress but also boost global trade and development," she said.

Mdm Halimah also touched on Singapore-China relations, noting that they are "excellent and have evolved over time".

The cooperation between both countries has "grown beyond the traditional areas of trade and investment to cover new areas" over the years, she said.

She cited examples such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative-Southern Transport Corridor and the impending upgrade to the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Singapore and China have worked well at regional and multilateral fora," wrote Mdm Halimah.

"We are working together on a substantive and mutually beneficial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

"Together, we can send a strong signal of our joint commitment to free trade and a rules-based multilateral trading system."

Mr Lee, in his letter to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, noted that this year is the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Amidst an increasingly uncertain global environment and growing protectionism, China’s continued support for trade liberalisation and economic integration will benefit China and the global economy," Mr Lee said.

He described Singapore and China's relationship as "strong and multi-faceted".

"Since Mr Deng Xiaoping’s visit to Singapore 40 years ago, our cooperation has broadened and deepened immensely," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee also mentioned how Singapore, as ASEAN Chair and ASEAN-China Coordinator for the last three years, has worked with China and other ASEAN member states to foster ASEAN-China ties.

"We look forward to celebrating the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-China Strategic Partnership and setting the ASEAN-China 2030 Vision Statement at the ASEAN Summit in Singapore this year.

"Singapore and China have also worked closely to advance our shared interest in promoting free and open trade," said Mr Lee.



The full text of both letters are appended below:

24 September 2018 His Excellency Xi Jinping President People’s Republic of China Your Excellency, On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I warmly congratulate you on the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. China is entering into a new stage of reform. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the opening up of the country. China’s commitment to the path of economic growth and liberalisation amidst global uncertainties will not only contribute to China’s future progress but also boost global trade and development. The Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative has also reached a significant five-year milestone this year. By enhancing connectivity and linkages, the B&R Initiative has promoted the spirit of common prosperity and brought countries closer together. Singapore-China relations are excellent and have evolved over time. Over the years, the cooperation between our two countries has grown beyond the traditional areas of trade and investment to cover new areas including the B&R Initiative, finance, and legal and judicial issues. The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative-Southern Transport Corridor has added further impetus to our B&R cooperation by linking the “Belt” and the “Road” and strengthening connectivity between China and ASEAN. As beneficiaries of free trade, our two countries are also working towards the completion of a substantive and high standard upgrade of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Singapore and China have worked well at regional and multilateral fora. As ASEAN Chair, Singapore will continue to work with our dialogue partners including China and enhance cooperation to build a resilient and innovative ASEAN. We are working together on a substantive and mutually beneficial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Together, we can send a strong signal of our joint commitment to free trade and a rules-based multilateral trading system. I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, stability and prosperity. I also wish you continued good health and success. Yours Sincerely, HALIMAH YACOB