Primary 6 education no obstacle to serving people: New Johor exco member

JOHOR BAHRU: New Johor state executive councillor Tosrin Jarvanthi has candidly admitted that his highest educational qualification is primary six, adding that this has never been a setback to his efforts to serve the people.

“I say frankly … I am not lying, I have no certificates, no diploma. I attended Sekolah Kebangsaan Ladang Fraser and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Rinting (both in Johor),” said Mr Tosrin on Monday (Apr 22), adding that he would discharge the duties entrusted to him with commitment and dedication.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, he was unveiled as one of the new faces in the state executive council. He will be helming the state Islamic Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

The political veteran from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) was once Sedili assemblyman and is now representing Bukit Permai.

He used to serve as a special officer to current home minister Muhyiddin Yassin, when the latter was the deputy prime minister.

Claiming to be “still young”, the 69-year-old said he had previously worked with a group of young officers who were not able to keep up with his pace and working style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Tosrin said that he was already planning a framework under his portfolio to ensure the best service delivery to citizens. He did not elaborate on the framework.

Members of the Johor state excecutive council with the Sultan of Johor after their swearing in ceremony on Monday (Apr 22). (Photo: Johor Royal Press Office)

On Monday, new chief minister Sahruddin Jamal unveiled his state executive council line-up, bringing in fresh faces to fill key positions in transport, environment and religious affairs.

In addition to Mr Tosrin’s appointment, PPBM’s Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri took over the Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee from Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.

Democratic Action Party’s Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon will helm the Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee, which was held by Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin.

Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as Johor’s 17th chief minister on Apr 14 after the resignation of Mr Osman Sapian earlier in the month.

Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian resigned on Monday evening (Apr 8), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at a press conference on Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook/Osman Sapian)

Mr Osman was the shortest-serving chief minister of Johor, being in office for just 11 months after Pakatan Harapan (PH) gave him the coveted post following the coalition ousting Barisan Nasional in the state in the general election last May.

Earlier reports said PH leaders were not satisfied with Mr Osman’s performance as the state’s chief minister.

Leaders from PPBM were also said to be unimpressed with how he handled the controversy surrounding his academic qualifications.

Several websites had published information stating that he was a graduate of Universiti Putra Malaysia. However, Mr Osman later clarified that he never completed his studies.