'A privilege' to have Hariss Harun playing for JDT: Johor crown prince

JOHOR BARU: Johor's crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim heaped praise on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club captain Hariss Harun following the team's fifth successive Malaysian Super League (MSL) title, saying that it was "a privilege" to have him in the side.

In an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Jul 19), Tunku Ismail, who is the owner of JDT, said that Hariss has been "tremendous" and will continue to captain the team in the future.

"He is tremendous when it comes to discipline. He’s hungry for success, he’s always about wanting to achieve more, quite similar to my idea and my vision," said Tunku Ismail.

With five Malaysia Super League (MSL) titles under his belt, Hariss is one of Singapore's most successful footballers.

The Singapore international was part of the LionsXII team under head coach V Sundramoorthy that won the MSL title in 2013.

He went on to sign for JDT and was part of the team that won the league from 2014 to 2018, except in 2017 when he was on loan at Spanish club Centre d'Esports L'Hospitalet and S.League side Home United.



Hariss, 27, played a crucial role in JDT's 2-1 victory over Perak last Tuesday (Jul 10), when the skipper headed home a match-turning equaliser while his team had their backs against the wall.

The equaliser set the stage for his team-mate Safawi Rasid to score the match winner minutes later.

Tunku Ismail also pointed out how Hariss played a crucial role in his team's victory in the 2015 AFC Cup, when they beat Uzbek club FC Istiklol in the final at Dushanbe, Tajkistan.

"He is the only Singaporean that has ever won the AFC Cup, playing with us in Tajikistan. He is a very, very successful player and he is still young, and for us it’s a privilege to have him on our side and playing for our club," he added.

