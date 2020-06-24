Probe finds human error caused Pakistan airliner crash, minister says

ISLAMABAD: An investigation into the crash of the Pakistan airliner that killed 97 last month has found that its pilots and air traffic control officials did not follow set procedures, the aviation minister said on Wednesday (Jun 24).

Presenting an initial inquiry report in parliament, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the pilots were not "focused" because of the coronavirus pandemic, although the aircraft was "100 per cent fit".

"The pilot as well as the controller didn't follow the standard rules," he said, adding that the pilots had been discussing the coronavirus pandemic as they attempted to land the Airbus A320.

"The pilot and co-pilot were not focused and throughout the conversation was about coronavirus," Khan said.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board.





Flight PK8303, from the eastern city of Lahore, came down about a kilometre (0.6 mile) short of the runway on its second attempt to land.



The Pakistani investigation team, which included officials from the French government and the aviation industry, analysed data and voice recorders.

The county's deadliest aviation accident in eight years came days after domestic commercial flights resumed following a two-month coronavirus lockdown.

Many passengers were on their way to spend the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr with loved ones.