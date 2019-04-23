Probe shows Sri Lanka attacks 'retaliation for Christchurch': Deputy defence minister

COLOMBO: An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people shows it was "retaliation for Christchurch", the country's deputy defence minister said Tuesday (Apr 23).

"The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch," state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament.

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Mar 15.

Wijewardene said investigations showed that a local group called National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) was behind the attack and was linked to a little-known radical group in India.

"This National Thowheeth Jama'ath group which carried out the attacks had close links with JMI it has now been revealed," Wijewardene told parliament, in an apparent reference to a group known as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India.

Little is known about JMI, other than reports it was established last year and is affiliated to a similarly named group in Bangladesh.

The minister said Sri Lanka was receiving unspecified international assistance with the investigation.

The death toll from Sunday's coordinated bomb attacks has risen to 321.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which officials said were carried out by at least seven suicide bombers on three churches and four hotels. About 500 people were also wounded.

Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning, amid mounting pressure on the government over why effective action had not been taken in response to a warning this month about a possible attack on churches.

