Protesters gather again at Hong Kong airport day after rally led to mass flight cancellations
HONG KONG: Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters staged a new rally on Tuesday (Aug 13) at Hong Kong's airport, a day after a massive demonstration there triggered a shutdown at the busy international travel hub.
Only a handful of protesters stayed through the night, and flights resumed at the airport early in the morning. But by afternoon, several hundred demonstrators had returned, responding to a call for a new rally.
Protesters were wearing the signature black of the movement that began in opposition to a now-suspended Bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, but has morphed into a broader call for democratic freedoms.
They chanted "Stand with Hong Kong, stand for freedom", as passengers scrambling to catch rescheduled and delayed flights wheeled their luggage through the airport.
Hong Kong's Airport Authority (AA) halted flights to and from the airport on Monday, citing disruption from anti-government demonstrators who had peacefully occupied the arrivals hall since Friday.
Operations resumed early Tuesday morning, but a massive backlog of cancelled flights meant many take-offs were being delayed or cancelled.
Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian finance hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.