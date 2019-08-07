Protesters light up Hong Kong Space Museum with lasers to protest student's arrest

HONG KONG: Hundreds of protesters with laser pointers gathered to create a light show at the Hong Kong Space Museum on Wednesday (Aug 7), to protest the arrest of a student for buying laser lights the night before.

Hong Kong police have called the pointers "offensive weapons", demonstrating at a press briefing earlier Wednesday how the laser beams are strong enough to burn through paper.

Protesters created a laser display across the facade of the museum and tried to use the lasers to burn through paper, in a bid to denounce authorities' claims.

In contrast to the escalating violence over the last few weeks, the atmosphere at the Space Museum was light-hearted, as people projected slogans on the wall of the museum and used their hands to make shadow animals.

They’ve even got transparencies and now they’re doing hand shadow shows of dogs (police) chasing down and biting people! Remember when protests were fun?! pic.twitter.com/aMlt8O6lc9 — Ryan Ho Kilpatrick 何松濤 (@rhokilpatrick) August 7, 2019

The display comes in the wake of Tuesday's arrest of a Baptist University student for buying laser pointers - a tool many protesters have used on police officers in an attempt to temporarily blind them.

"Our officers went on foot patrol, intercepted a male and found in his possession 10 laser guns. He was then arrested for possession of offensive weapons," chief superintendent John Tse Chun-chung said.

After news of the student's arrest broke last night, hundreds of protesters surrounded Sham Shui Po police station, with the crowd swelling as the night went on.

At around 11.30pm, police officers fired tear gas to try and disperse the crowd outside the station. Police also detained several protesters.

"They hurled bricks and glass bottles into the station and sprayed paint on the outer walls, causing multiple damages," Tse said.

"Their acts put the officers and our citizens in danger. As a result, we deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters and restored order at around 2am."