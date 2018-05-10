Additional public holidays declared in Malaysia after general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief secretary to the government Ali Hamsa on Thursday (May 10) announced that Thursday and Friday will be declared additional public holidays for the whole of Malaysia in conjunction with the 14th general election.

Sunday will be the additional public holiday for states observing Friday and Saturday as the weekend holidays, he said.

Malaysia's opposition Pakatan Harapan alliance headed by veteran former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 92, won a historic election victory, official results showed, ending the six-decade rule of the Barisan Nasional coalition.



"The declaration of the public holiday is made based on Section 8 of the Public Holidays Act 1951 for Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan,” he said in a statement.

For Sabah and Sarawak, the state governments must declare additional public holidays on those dates according to their respective Public Holidays Ordinance.

