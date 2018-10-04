Puchong tragedy: Teen who fell into disused mining pond found drowned

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenager who fell into a disused mining pond in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong has been found drowned.

Rescuers recovered the body of 17-year-old Muhammad Ilham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam at 5.45pm on Thursday (Oct 4), a day after he fell into the pond.

His body was found floating about 800m from where he fell, said Sepang police chief Abdul Aziz Ali.

“The parents confirmed that it was their son,” he told reporters at the scene.

The teenager's body was taken to Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem. The case has been classified as sudden death.

The police chief said he wished to thank "all the teams involved in the SAR (search and rescue) operation".

Meanwhile, the teenager's father Mohammad Azzam Naim, 46, expressed gratitude that his son's body had been recovered.

"His remains will be buried at the Taman Putra Perdana Muslim Cemetery tonight," he said.

The search operation for the teenager turned to tragedy on Wednesday when six fire and rescue department divers died after being sucked into a whirlpool.

The teen had been out on a fishing trip with two friends when he slipped and fell into the pond, which also acts as a retention pond.

It had rained heavily before the incident happened, and there were strong currents and whirlpools in the pond due to the fast flow of rainwater into it.

