Putin - Pyongyang told us it's ready to work constructively

BEIJING: Russia's President Vladimir Putin, after talks with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, said recent contacts with North Korea confirmed Pyongyang's readiness for constructive work.

"Russia and China are interested in the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula," he said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)