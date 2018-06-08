Putin - Pyongyang told us it's ready to work constructively

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, after talks with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, said recent contacts with North Korea confirmed Pyongyang's readiness for constructive work.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

"Russia and China are interested in the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula," he said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Source: Reuters

