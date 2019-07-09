Putrajaya has received 4 offers to take over Malaysia Airlines: PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government has received four offers from companies interested in taking over national carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Jul 9).

No decision has been made on the offers yet, said Dr Mahathir, adding that the government needs to carefully consider all the proposals.

“Many people have made offers - some want to buy, some want only to manage. We are looking closely at these proposals,” he said, noting that previous turnaround initiatives have failed.

“So we must find somebody with the experience."

Dr Mahathir's remarks were in response to a request for comment on his recent meeting with former AirAsia chairman Pahamin Ab Rajab.

In the meeting, Mr Pahamin and his business partners promised there would be no job cuts and no name change for MAS if a turnaround plan put forth by them is accepted by Putrajaya.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir noted that a number of local companies have submitted proposals to take over MAS and are confident in their ability to revive it.

However, he noted that the ailing airline has failed to be profitable even after the appointment of several people to help turn it around.

The fate of Malaysia's national carrier has been up in the air. In March, Dr Mahathir said the government was considering whether to shut, sell or refinance the carrier.

Last month, Dr Mahathir said the government would like to sell MAS but its identity as the national carrier must be retained.

