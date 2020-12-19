PM Lee saddened by death of former Malaysian PM Najib’s mother

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Dec 19) said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the death of Madam Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of Malaysia’s second prime minister, Abdul Razak Hussein.

Mdm Rahah died on Friday at the age of 87.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also the mother of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Mdm Rahah was noted by Mr Lee to be "a source of strength, courage and inspiration for her family and for all Malaysians".

"She stood resolutely beside her husband, Tun Razak, when he led Malaysia at a critical period in its history. She will be remembered for her devotion to country and family," said Mr Lee in a Facebook.

"Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Malaysia during this time of mourning."

Mr Najib confirmed Mdm Rahah's death in a social media post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mother is no longer here. Whole family at the hospital. Sadness and tears are flowing, no words to describe our loss,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

She died at 4.45pm on Friday at the Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, where she had earlier been admitted for treatment.

The Malaysian government accorded a state funeral to Mdm Rahah on Saturday at the National Mosque, where she will be buried at the mosque's Heroes Mausoleum.