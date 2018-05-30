Malaysia's Raj's Banana Leaf faces closure after staff filmed washing dishes in roadside puddle: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian restaurant Raj's Banana Leaf's Bangsar outlet will be closed until further notice after a video showing staff members washing plates in a dirty roadside puddle circulated on social media, according to reports.



The Star Online reported that the Kuala Lumpur City Council is expected to issue a closure notice starting Wednesday (May 30), and that health inspectors are set to pay the restaurant a visit at 10am.



News portal Twentytwo13 also quoted Kuala Lumpur mayor Mohd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz calling the restaurant "crazy", and saying that he will instruct health and environment department officers to seal the premises on Wednesday.

“It will remain closed until they adhere to all of our regulations,” Amin was quoted as saying.



The 30-second video shows workers squatting by the roadside puddle and rinsing off plates in the yellowish-brown water.

On Tuesday, the restaurant apologised on Facebook, saying that "newly recruited staffs" were responsible for the "unfortunate incident".

"This has never happened before, and should not have had happened. We also want to assure you that Raj’s Banana Leaf consistently passes the health inspections conducted regularly," it wrote in the post.

"We will continue to monitor our kitchen attentively and carefully, as hygiene and cleanliness are our top priority. Strict actions have been taken against these staff and we would also like to ensure you that it will not happen again."

Raj's Banana Leaf also invited customers to attend a complimentary buka puasa (Malay for breaking one's fast) dinner at the same outlet on Thursday.

"We truly understand your concerns. However I hope you will still give us a chance to serve you in the future."

