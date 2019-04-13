Rantau by-election: BN's Mohamad Hasan retains seat for fourth consecutive term

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohamad Hasan retained the Rantau state seat for the fourth consecutive term after defeating three other candidates in the by-election.

The UMNO Deputy President and former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar won by a majority of 4,510 votes after securing 10,397 votes, it was announced on Saturday (Apr 13) evening.

Besides Mr Mohamad, the seat was contested by Dr S Streram, representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) and two independent candidates, namely housewife Ms R Malarvizhi and former lecturer Mr Mohd Nor Yassin.

The result of the by-election was announced by Returning Officer Mohd Nizam Tajul Arus at the vote counting centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Bandar Sri Sendayan.



The Rantau constituency has 29,926 registered electors. More than 55 per cent of the electorate are Malay and around 26 per cent of the voters are Indian, while just under 19 per cent are Chinese. The turnout, as of 4pm, was 74 per cent, it was announced earlier on Saturday afternoon.



The Rantau by-election is the seventh since last May’s general election. By-elections have been held for the Sungai Kandis state seat; Balakong and Seri Setia state seats; Port Dickson parliamentary seat; Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat and Semenyih state seat.

On Nov 16, the Election Commission (EC) allowed an election petition filed by Dr Streram, who said he was denied entry to submit his nomination form during the general election last May as he did not have a name tag or pass issued by the commission.

Dr Streram claimed that the EC had failed to inform him when collecting the nomination form that he needed a name tag or pass to enter the nomination centre on nomination day. As a result, Mr Mohamad won the seat unopposed.

Mr Mohamad's victory was later declared null and void, triggering the by-election.

