Remaining Malaysian ministers to be sworn in on Jul 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The swearing-in ceremony for the newer members of Malaysia's Cabinet will be held on Jul 2 at the royal palace.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said Malaysia's king, Sultan Muhammad V, had received the list of names of ministers and deputy ministers from the Prime Minister's Office on Jun 20.

"The names of the Cabinet ministers have been approved by the king and have been returned to the Prime Minister's Office on Jun 22, namely, on Friday," he said in a statement on Monday (Jun 25).

He said the statement was issued to refer to the news report published by the Malay Mail Online on the same day, titled "Cabinet List Delay? Dr M says ball in Agong's court".

"Istana Negara requests that all parties do not report any matter which is negative and inaccurate involving [the king]," said Wan Ahmad Dahlan.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the rest of the ministerial list has been finalised and that they would be sworn in later.

Thirteen Cabinet ministers have been sworn in so far.