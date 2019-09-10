Rescue underway for South Korean crew members of capsized cargo ship

WASHINGTON: A salvage team was seeking on Monday (Sep 9) to rescue four South Korean crew members trapped on a cargo ship that capsized off the southern US state of Georgia, the US Coast Guard said.

Nineteen members of the crew of the MV Golden Ray and an American harbour pilot were rescued overnight after the massive cargo ship, owned by South Korea's Hyundai Glovis, listed and caught fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rescue efforts were called off during the night because of the fire, leaving four crew members trapped in the engine room of the vessel, which was lying on its side partially submerged in relatively shallow waters.

The Coast Guard said it had made contact with the four trapped crew members on Monday and a rescue effort was underway.

"Response crews will drill a hole to deliver supplies," the Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. "@USCG and salvage crews are developing an extraction plan to safely rescue the 4 #GoldenRay crew members.

"This is a slow, but safe process," the Coast Guard said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Coast Guard released video of a salvage crew standing on the enormous keel of the capsized vessel preparing to enter the ship.

The 200-metre-long Golden Ray was transporting vehicles when it became disabled in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia, caught fire and turned over on its side.

The Coast Guard plucked crew members off the ship overnight using a hoist from an MH-65 helicopter.

According to the South Korean foreign ministry, 13 of the rescued crew members are from the Philippines, six are from South Korea and one is an American.

The MV Golden Ray is owned by Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of the South Korean automaker Hyundai, but flies the flag of the Marshall Islands.

The 71,000-ton vessel is capable of carrying around 7,000 vehicles and was built in 2017.