Rescuers find bodies of 2 sisters feared drowned in Terengganu

DUNGUN, Terengganu: Malaysian rescuers have recovered the bodies of two of the three young sisters who were swept away by a huge wave off the Sura Tengah Beach in Terengganu on Sunday (Dec 30).

Fire Rescue Service members retrieved the bodies of Nurain Sufia Zawawi, 8, and Nurain Sasabila, 6, at about 7.40am and 9.40am on Monday.

Their bodies were recovered about 5km and 1km, respectively, from where they had disappeared into the sea.

Dungun Fire Rescue Station chief Saifuddin Muhammad said the squad was looking for the eldest of the siblings, Nurain Fatma, 10, in an area stretching up to 10km from the incident spot.

“The search-and-rescue operation resumed at 7am (on Monday) and was extended up to 10km away,” he said.

The three girls, who were from Kelantan, were on holiday in Dungun with an aunt. They were swept away by a huge wave at about 6.40pm while playing at the water’s edge.

