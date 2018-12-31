Rescuers find bodies of 3 sisters feared drowned in Terengganu

DUNGUN, Terengganu: Malaysian rescuers have recovered the bodies of three young sisters who were swept away by a huge wave off the Sura Tengah Beach in Terengganu on Sunday (Dec 30).

Fire Rescue Service members retrieved the bodies of Nurain Sufia Zawawi, 8, and Nurain Sasabila, 6, at about 7.40am and 9.40am on Monday.

Their bodies were recovered about 5km and 1km, respectively, from where they had disappeared into the sea.

At around 11am, 10-year-old Nurain Fatma's body was found stranded on the coast by passersby, about 5km away from where she was swept away.

All three bodies have been taken to Dungun Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Search and rescue operations had resumed earlier on Monday at 7am, said Dungun Fire Rescue Station chief Saifuddin Muhammad.

A total of 73 officials from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, the Royal Malaysian Police as well as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force were involved in the search, which covered up to 10km from the incident spot.



The three girls, who were from Kelantan, were on holiday in Dungun with an aunt. They were swept away by a huge wave at about 6.40pm while playing at the water’s edge.