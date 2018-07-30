Rescuers attempt to reach 'hundreds' stranded on Indonesia’s Lombok: Disaster agency

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

JAKARTA: Efforts were underway on Monday (Jul 30) to rescue hundreds of climbers stranded on Mount Rinjani on Indonesia's Lombok Island, a day after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination, a disaster agency official said.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the disaster mitigation agency spokesman, said on Twitter late on Sunday that out of 820 people on the slopes of the volcano when the quake struck, 246 had been successfully evacuated.

He said 617 of those trekking at the time were foreigners.

Two trails were impassable following the earthquake, he said.

News portal Detik said two helicopters had been deployed to take the trekkers off the mountain and distribute food.

Agung Pramuja, an official of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the death toll from Sunday's earthquake stood at 16.

"The latest information from the team in the field is that today all the families stuck on Mount Rinjani will be evacuated via the Sembalun trail," said Asdiyanto, an official at North Lombok Disaster Mitigation Agency.

"This is being handled by the management team from Mount Rinjani National Park," said Asdiyanto who, like many Indonesians, uses one name.



A magnitude 6.4 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.



The earthquake struck at 6.47am on Sunday and was only 7km deep, a shallow depth that would have amplified its effect, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The quake, which was quickly followed by an aftershock of magnitude 5.4 in the same area in eastern Indonesia, was centered in the northern part of the island, 49.5km northeast of the city of Mataram.



Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which is located on the seismically active “Ring of Fire” on the rim of the Pacific Ocean.

