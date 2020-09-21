Residents of Chinese border city near Myanmar test negative after COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG: Residents in a Chinese border city have all tested negative for coronavirus following two imported infections from neighbouring Myanmar, and the city-wide home quarantine would be lifted, the provincial government said on Monday (Sep 21).

The transit point of Ruili in southwestern Yunnan province launched the tests for tens of thousands of residents last week.

"Apart from the two imported cases, no local cases nor local transmission of the virus were found," the Yunnan government said in a statement.

Restrictions such as home quarantine for residents were scheduled to be lifted on Monday at 10pm local time but venues such as cinemas, bars and internet cafes will remain shut, the statement said.

Yunnan's rugged 4,000-km border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam makes it tough for authorities to step up surveillance and cut illegal immigration as thousands pour into China, seen as a safe haven in the global pandemic.

