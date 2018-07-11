Richard Malanjum named new Malaysia Chief Justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Richard Malanjum on Wednesday (Jul 11) was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Malaysia, effective immediately.

Malanjum, 65, received his letter of appointment from the Malaysian king, Muhammad V, during a ceremony at the Istana Negara.

Advertisement

Also present were Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

Born in Oct 1952 in Tuaran, Sabah, Malanjum had his early education there before completing his secondary education in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.



Malanjum, who is a former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak, replaces Raus Sharif who will resign as the Chief Justice effective Jul 31.



Apart from Raus, Court of Appeal president Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin will also step down from his post on Jul 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia's legal fraternity had challenged the decision by the government of ousted prime minister Najib Razak to appoint Raus and Zulkefli last year, arguing that the two judges had already exceeded the retirement age.



The departure of Malaysia's two most senior judges came amid a purge by Prime Minister Mahathir of top government officials seen to be close to the previous administration.

New Attorney-General Thomas was brought in last month to replace Mohamed Apandi Ali, who in 2016 cleared Najib of any wrongdoing in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.

