Right-wing Duque keeps edge ahead of Colombia's presidential vote - survey

BOGOTA: Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque is holding onto a substantial lead over other contenders for the presidency ahead of Colombia's May 27 election, with 37 percent of voters saying they plan to back him, a survey showed on Thursday.

Support for Duque, a protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe, was up 1 percent from the last survey by the Centro Nacional de Consultoria and 1.6 points ahead of the most recent numbers published by Cifras y Conceptos.

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 rebel and previous mayor of Bogota, was in second place with 29 percent, bouncing back after falls in support in the two most recent polls.

Centrist Sergio Fajardo came third with 15 percent and support for centre-right German Vargas Lleras was 8 percent.

