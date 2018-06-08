Right-wing Duque keeps lead in two Colombia election polls

Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque looks set to win Colombia's presidential run-off on June 17, two polls published on Friday indicated, as he held on to his long-running lead over leftist Gustavo Petro.

Duque, who has promised to overhaul the 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and cut taxes, won the most votes in the first-round election on May 27, with 39 percent. Ahead of the run-off, the Invamer poll reported Duque has just over 57 percent support, while Cifras y Conceptos said he had over 45 percent.

Petro, a former M-19 rebel and ex-mayor of Bogota, has promised to fight inequality, safeguard the FARC deal, ban open-pit mining and shift state-run oil company Ecopetrol toward renewable energy. He had over 37 percent support in Invamer poll and more than 36 percent in the Cifras y Conceptos survey.

Petro won 25 percent in the first round vote.

Some Colombians are planning to hand in blank votes - a popular form of electoral protest - according to the two polls. Invamer said 5.5 percent of people favour the blank option, while Cifras y Conceptos said the figure was as high as 18.3 percent.

(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

