Ringgit falls to 4-month low after Mahathir's election win

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's currency fell to a four-month low and the stock market fell 1.7 per cent on its first day of trade following new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's stunning win in the country's general election last week.

The ringgit weakened as much as 0.9 per cent to 3.985 versus the dollar on Monday (May 13), as traders came to grips with the election defeat of the coalition that had ruled the country for six decades.

The Malaysian stock exchange last week extended trading holidays to Thursday and Friday after the government declared them public holidays following the election results.