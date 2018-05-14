Ringgit falls to 4-month low after Mahathir's election win

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's currency fell to a four-month low and the stock market fell 1.7 per cent on its first day of trade following new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's stunning win in the country's general election last week.

The ringgit weakened as much as 0.9 per cent to 3.985 versus the dollar on Monday (May 13), as traders came to grips with the election defeat of the coalition that had ruled the country for six decades.

The Malaysian stock exchange last week extended trading holidays to Thursday and Friday after the government declared them public holidays following the election results.



Telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad fell 8.5 per cent, while CIMB Group Holdings Berhad dropped 12 per cent. Air Asia Group Berhad fell 10 per cent in first trade.

PPB Group Berhad, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok, rose 8.3 per cent. Kuok was appointed as an adviser to the new administration.



Ratings agency Moody's said if the new Malaysian government fulfilled its campaign promises without any adjustments, it would be credit negative for the economy, adding that there was "little clarity" on the new government's economic policy agenda.

It also said Malaysia's deficit and debt burden will hover around current ​​​​​​​levels, since the government's ability to trim spending was limited.