Violence breaks out near Malaysia temple, vehicles set ablaze: Reports

SELANGOR: Violence broke out near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya with least 18 vehicles set ablaze, reported Malaysian media on Monday (Nov 26).

The fight between two groups was sparked by a disagreement over the relocation of the temple, said the Subang Jaya police in a Facebook post.

Advertisement





Devotees were reportedly protesting the relocation of the temple when they were attacked by another group of people, Malaysia Kini added.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue department was alerted to the incident in the wee hours of Monday and six personnel from the Subang Jaya station were deployed to the scene, said Malaysia Kini.



“When we arrived at the location, we noticed two vehicles ablaze on the side of the road.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“We attempted to douse the flames, but were prevented from doing so by the rioters. (So) we decided to await further instructions from the police, who were already at the scene," a spokesperson from the Selangor Fire and Rescue told Malaysia Kini.



He added that no one was injured.

Photos and videos circulating online showed a large group of people gathering around several cars that were set on fire. There were also several photos of firemen attempting to douse the cars that were on fire, and charred cars that had been tipped over or smashed.







The Star reported that several Federal Reserved Unit (FRU) personnel are believed to have been deployed to ensure the situation does not worsen.



"Police personnel are already at the site to maintain order and the safety of the public," said Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor.



The Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple was set to be relocated on Nov 22, three kilometres away from its current site. However, temple devotees have resisted the move, said Malaysia Kini.

