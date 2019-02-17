RM10,000 reward offered for information on MRT robber in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: A reward of RM10,000 (S$3,322) has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who brutally assaulted and robbed a woman at an MRT station in Malaysia's capital, local media reported on Sunday (Feb 17).

The reward was sponsored by a concerned citizen who was outraged by the robber's attack on the victim, Malaysia news outlets said.



My office offers a bounty of RM10,000 on behalf of an outraged anonymous for anyone with credible information for the police, leading to the arrest of the robber who mercilessly assaulted a helpless woman in a MRT lift recently. My office email: parlimenkepong@gmail.com — LIM LIP ENG (@limlipeng) February 17, 2019

"My biggest fear is that if he is not caught soon, his actions may influence other villains to commit such crimes in a similar fashion in lifts or in some obscure corners all over the country," The Sun Daily reported Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng as saying.

"They may even target victims of all ages including the men or operate in groups."



The 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times during a robbery in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras on Thursday morning.

She was injured on the head and other parts of the body besides losing her identity card, bank cards and RM400 in the incident.



CCTV footage of the crime had gone viral in Malaysia.