RM114 million worth of cash seized from residence linked to Najib Razak: Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: About RM114 million (US$29 million) worth of cash was found in 35 bags seized from residential premises linked to former prime minister Najib Razak, said Amar Singh, head of Malaysia's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), on Friday (May 25).



Another 37 bags contained jewellery and watches, he said at a news conference. The value of these goods have not been calculated yet.

The cash was found in 26 currencies, said Singh, and was seized in raids on May 18 under anti-money laundering laws.

Three apartments were raided in Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur on May 18, when police seized 284 boxes containing jewellery, designer handbags, shoes, watches and cash.

"Najib's son and daughter were living in the apartments, while a third apartment was unoccupied," said Singh.



A total of 22 bank officers counted the cash from May 21 to 23 with the help of 11 counting machines, Singh added. Twenty-one bank officers from the country's central bank and another from Bank Islam Malaysia were involved in the counting.



Singh also said that pictures floating on social media purporting to show items seized in the May 18 raids were fake.

"The CCID officers were instructed not to carry mobile phones," said Singh. "Only the head and the deputy conducting the raids had phones, and those were for one purpose only: To call me."

He added: "No pictures were taken by officers during investigations; those that were taken were done by official photographers."

Singh also urged the public not to spread false information and fake, photos as they could "jeopardise investigations" or affect any potential prosecution hearing.

He also dismissed money found in walls and gold bars being uncovered as "fake news".

"With regards to the disappearing chocolates, I have requested for lawyers to come forward and lodge a report; they must report who took the chocolates, and I will investigate further," he said.

Singh is the top cop leading the investigations into the scandal-plagued state fund founded by Najib, who has denied any wrongdoing.

