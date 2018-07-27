5 foreigners suspected of robbing former Felda chairman Isa Samad's home arrested

SEREMBAN: Five foreigners suspected to have been involved in robbing the home of former Felda chairman Isa Samad on Wednesday have been arrested, Malaysian police said Friday (Jul 27).

The suspects, three men and two women in their 30s and 50s, were picked up around Nilai on the night of the incident, said Negri Sembilan police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin.

“All of them are being held on remand up to Sunday. We are investigating whether they were directly involved in the robbery or were accomplices,” he told reporters after the new Negeri Sembilan police deputy chief, Mohamad Mat Yusop, took office.

Noor Azam said that Isa no longer lived at the house at Nilai Spring Heights which was now occupied by his children and grandchildren. The house was in an isolated area and was a target of robbers, he said, adding that a similar incident took place in August 2013.

Wednesday's robbery happened at about 5am. Three foreigners wearing masks and armed with machetes and knives broke into the house and fled with RM14,900 (US$3,700) in cash, jewellery and watches.

They tied up two of the three adults but did not disturb the children, who were sleeping.

Police said a security guard was asleep at the time and the closed-circuit television cameras were not functioning.

