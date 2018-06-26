Rosmah's lawyers slam Wall Street Journal report linking her to 1MDB scandal

SINGAPORE: The lawyers of Rosmah Mansor, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's wife, have slammed a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that cited sources suggesting she was a central actor in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The WSJ report on Monday (Jun 25) stated that several people who know Rosmah said her "pursuit of the trappings of wealth played a crucial part in pushing Najib’s administration deeper into graft, ultimately leading to the government’s downfall".



Among other allegations by unnamed sources, the report said people who know Rosmah claimed she helped orchestrate the alleged involvement of a Malaysian financier Jho Low, who the US Justice Department said helped set up the 1MDB fund and then oversaw its looting.

The article also alleged that she spent extravagant amounts on properties, expensive bags and jewellery, including accumulating "one of the world’s largest collections of pink diamonds".

It also said that she urged Najib to stand firm when he wanted to resign in 2016 over intensifying investigations into the scandal. He has denied all wrongdoing.

In a statement on Tuesday, lawyers Geethan Ram Vincent and K Kumaraendran called the report an "attempt to influence" the outcome of ongoing investigations and "pure trial by media".

They wrote: "We would like to reiterate here, that our client had no links, nor any direct and indirect with the day-to-day operations of (1MDB), more so its financial management, or those who were appointed to oversee the firm."

Rosmah stayed away from matters dealt with by Najib and did not influence the outcome of any executive decisions made at any point, according to the statement.

"Therefore, linking Datin Seri Rosmah directly to 1MDB, and piling accusations against her, we are afraid, is an attempt to influence the outcome of the investigations which are currently underway.

"We are of the opinion that this is pure trial by media, expounded further by the court of public opinion."

Rosmah will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities investigating the matter, the lawyers added.