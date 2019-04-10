Rosmah Mansor claims trial to new graft charge over Sarawak schools project

PUTRAJAYA: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, claimed trial on Wednesday (Apr 10) over an additional graft charge related to a solar project for rural schools in Sarawak.

She was accused of receiving a RM5 million (US$1.22 million) bribe from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsuddin on Dec 20, 2016.

The money was an inducement for helping Jepak Holdings clinch a project serving 369 schools, through direct negotiations with the education ministry. The project was worth RM1.25 billion, according to The Star.

After the charge was read out, Rosmah, who was dressed in a green baju kurung and a shawl, nodded to indicate she understood. She then pleaded not guilty.



The 67-year-old was charged under Section 16(A)(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act. The offence is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher.



On Wednesday, the deputy public prosecutor proposed that bail be set at RM1 million with one surety.

However, Rosmah’s lawyer countered.

“The amount is too high. She is a full-time housewife," the lawyer said, as cited by The Star.

The judge then said that the bail from Rosmah’s previous case would be maintained. Her case will be mentioned on May 10 in the High Court.

On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the Sarawak school projects.

