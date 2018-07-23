Rosmah Mansor will apply to strike out suit brought by Lebanese jewellery firm 'in due course': Lawyer

SINGAPORE: The wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak will be making an application to the court to strike out a suit brought against her by a Lebanese wholesale jewellery firm, according to a press statement from her lawyers on Monday (Jul 23).

Based in Beirut, wholesale jewellery firm Global Royalty Trading SAL is suing Rosmah Mansor, demanding she return 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her on consignment or pay almost RM60 million (US$14.79 million) for all the items.

In their press statement, Messrs Geethan Ram said they had filed Rosmah's defence in the suit that day, and stressed that she did not buy any of the items.

"Our client did not purchase any of the jewellery which are the subject-matter of the said suit," said the statement. "Hence, the legal titles in respect of the jewellery never passed to our client."

"The jewellery in question were delivered for our client’s viewing by virtue of the fact that she was the wife of the prime minister of Malaysia on the plaintiff’s own accord and volition and without there being any obligation for our client to purchase the jewellery."

The suit filed by Global Royalty was "clearly unlawful, frivolous, vexatious and/or an abuse of the court process", said the statement, adding that it contravened provisions of Malaysia's anti-money laundering laws.

It added that Global Royalty's stance that Rosmah should pay them almost RM60 million was "misconceived" and without any legal basis.

"Premised on the above, our client shall in due course be making an application to the court to strike out the said suit."

The jewellery was recently seized in raids connected to investigations into the scandal concerning state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



Earlier this month officials said that Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers had applied to be an intermediary in the case on the grounds that the jewellery now belonged to the government of Malaysia and that the items were allegedly purchased using stolen money.

