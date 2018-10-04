Legal procedure against Rosmah according to law: Malaysia PM Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The legal procedure against Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was taken according to the law, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Oct 4).

Referring to a claim by Rosmah's daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had gone too far in arresting her mother, Dr Mahathir said the action was taken without any idea of revenge.

"If it's against the law, the legal process will be carried out; that is our promise and there is no idea of revenge and anything like that," Mahathir told reporters on the sideline of the 6th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management.

"The law says (that) if you steal money, you will be charged in court. Whether the court agrees or not, that is a different matter."

Nooryana Najwa, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, said she could accept the action taken against her father, Najib, but the arrest of her mother and the raid on her grandmother Rahah Mohammad Noah's house was excessive.

"I can accept taking action on a man who was in power, but putting the women in his life in harm's way is going too far.

"Two weeks ago, you raided his mother's house and today, you remand his wife and plan on charging her the same day that her husband is due in court," Ms Nooryana wrote, adding that the happenings in court on Thursday would make a "great picture and media circus".



Rosmah, 66, was charged on Thursday with 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The charges came after she was questioned for 13 hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Najib faces 32 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.

