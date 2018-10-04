Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysia PM Najib, pleads not guilty to 17 counts of money laundering, tax evasion

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak, was charged on Thursday (Oct 4) morning with 17 counts of money laundering and tax evasion.

The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges at a court complex where her husband Najib Razak was also making a separate appearance in connection with the alleged plunder of state funds.



Advertisement

Bail has been set at RM2 million with RM500,000 to be paid on Thursday and the rest due by Oct 11.

The prosecution earlier argued for bail to be set at RM10 million on condition that her passport is surrendered and she is not allowed to meet any of the prosecution's witnesses.



This after lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told the court that Rosmah had "approached a witness with a request to make a statement in her favour".

Rosmah's lawyers argued for bail to be instead set at RM250,000 citing the surrender of her passport as the reason for a lower amount. They also argued that in Najib's case, where RM2.6 billion was involved, bail was set at RM3.5 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosmah spent a night in detention after she was arrested on Wednesday by the country's anti-graft agency and was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in Jalan Duta at around 8.30am.

Her arrest follows three rounds of questioning by anti-graft officials over state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which US authorities say more than US$4.5 billion was misappropriated.

JUST IN: Wife of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, arrives in court to be charged for money laundering in connection with #1MDB pic.twitter.com/bX6xUF7pAS — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 4, 2018

Last Wednesday, she was questioned for nearly 13 hours.

Her husband is also in court for a pre-trial hearing of charges related to 1MDB filed against him.



Najib, whose coalition suffered a stunning election defeat in May, faces 32 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in the effort to uncover how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB.

The 65-year-old former leader has denied any wrongdoing following revelations that hundreds of millions of dollars ended up in his personal bank accounts.



Najib and Rosmah have both been barred from leaving the country and their home and other properties linked to them have been searched by the police as part of the 1MDB investigations.

The haul seized from their homes - Malaysia's biggest and worth up to US$275 million - included 567 handbags and 423 watches. A total of 12,000 pieces of jewellery were also seized, including 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,800 pairs of earrings and 14 tiaras.

Najib has said most of the items seized from his houses were gifts given to his wife and daughter and had nothing to do with 1MDB.