Rosmah, sons give statement to police in 1MDB probe
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities once again called in Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, for questioning on Friday (Oct 26) in their probe into the scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
She arrived at 9.45am together with her two sons, Riza Aziz and Mohd Norashman, who were also called in to give their statements at the police’s anti-money laundering unit.
READ: Najib, ex-treasury chief charged with criminal breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion
Rosmah was initially scheduled to give her statement on Thursday, but this was delayed to Friday.
“Investigators will question her further on various issues relating to 1MDB, including the items seized from premises linked to her husband (Najib)," the Star Online cited a source as saying.
READ: Rosmah tampered with witness, requested statement in her favour, prosecutor says
READ: Factbox - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former PM
Rosmah, 66, is already facing 17 charges, including receiving proceeds of illegal activities as well as failure to declare income tax. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Her husband Najib is facing 38 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.