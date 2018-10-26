Rosmah, sons give statement to police in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities once again called in Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, for questioning on Friday (Oct 26) in their probe into the scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

She arrived at 9.45am together with her two sons, Riza Aziz and Mohd Norashman, who were also called in to give their statements at the police’s anti-money laundering unit.



Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's stepson Riza Aziz arrives to give a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur on Jul 3, 2018. (Photo: Mohd RASFAN/AFP)

Rosmah was initially scheduled to give her statement on Thursday, but this was delayed to Friday.

“Investigators will question her further on various issues relating to 1MDB, including the items seized from premises linked to her husband (Najib)," the Star Online cited a source as saying.

Rosmah, 66, is already facing 17 charges, including receiving proceeds of illegal activities as well as failure to declare income tax. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her husband Najib is facing 38 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.