Rosmah Mansor to be questioned at Malaysia's anti-graft agency a third time

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, has been asked to go for a third round of questioning by anti-graft officials on Wednesday (Oct 3), her lawyer confirmed to Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday.

The ex-first lady was questioned for more than 12 hours last week in connection with debt-ridden state investment firm 1MDB, after she was first questioned for three hours in June.

Quoting a source, news portal Malaysiakini said Wednesday’s round of questioning will likely be her last with an arrest a possibility.

Najib has been charged with more than 30 counts of corruption and money laundering in the investigation into how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB.