Najib's wife Rosmah summoned to Malaysian anti-graft agency headquarters on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, to its headquarters in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Sep 26).

She has been asked to be present at 10am to assist in investigations.

When contacted, MACC deputy commissioner of operations Azam Baki declined to elaborate on the matter.

There has been speculation that Rosmah could soon be charged, with local media reporting that she may face more than 20 criminal charges that mostly relate to money laundering.

On Monday, MACC’s chief commissioner said the agency had completed its investigation into Rosmah and submitted its report to the Attorney-General for further action.

The meeting with MACC on Wednesday will be her second in connection to the agency’s probe into the suspicious transfer of funds into Najib’s bank account. She was summoned in June to give her statement.

Najib faces more than 30 charges of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust, as authorities ramp up their investigation into 1MDB and SRC International, a former unit of the scandal-plagued state fund.

He has denied all charges.