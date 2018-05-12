Police report made over alleged attempt to 'hide' Rosmah's Birkin bag collection

PUTRAJAYA: A police report has been made by members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) youth wing, after they claimed to have received information about an alleged attempt to transport and "hide" 50 Birkin bags that possibly belonged to Madam Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak.

In a statement on Saturday (May 12), the youth members said they received video footage showing the bags being transported to Pavillion Residences condominium in Kuala Lumpur, in a van belonging to the Prime Minister's Department.

The bags were stored in boxes which had tags with the names of the people who gifted the handbags. It is believed that the bags were given to Mdm Rosmah, said the statement, adding that each bag costs at least RM200,000 (US$50,600).

PPBM Youth said it slams the "attempt to transport/hide" the luxury bags.



“The van was seen to have the logo of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and Jata Negara Malaysia. If it is true that the van belongs to JPM, this is an abuse of power,” said PPBM Youth executive committee member Ben Ali.



The youth members urged the authorities to carry out raids on the condominium units involved, considering allegations that Najib and his wife were involved in a massive money laundering scandal.



When contacted by Bernama, Dang Wangi district police chief Shaharudin Abdullah confirmed that a report was made.



Earlier on Saturday, Najib and his wife were barred from leaving the country, shortly after he said in a Facebook post that they were taking a week-long holiday overseas to rest following the Barisan Nasional's defeat in Wednesday's general election.

New prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he had instructed the Immigration Department to impose the travel ban, as there is sufficient evidence for an investigation to be conducted against Najib.