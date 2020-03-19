Royal baby: Bhutan king, queen announce birth of second child

THIMPHU: The king and queen of Bhutan on Thursday (Mar 19) announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

“Her Majesty and the royal baby are in good health, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother,” said a statement on the Facebook page of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The king and queen also expressed their gratitude to the medical team, as well as the Zhung Dratshang (central monastic body) and members of the public for their well-wishes and prayers.

“While this remains a very happy occasion for the royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.”

The royal couple added that they “have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers".

Bhutan announced its first COVID-19 case on Mar 6, prompting school closures and travel restrictions. The 76-year-old patient from the United States was visiting Bhutan as a tourist. Before that, he was touring India.



